|
|
Charles F. "Charlie" Goodwin
Afton - Charles F "Charlie" Goodwin, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the NYS Veterans Home in Oxford, NY. Charlie was born in North Tonawanda NY on April 9, 1929 from parents Bernard and Stella Goodwin. Charlie graduated from the University of Buffalo School of Pharmacy in 1950. He proudly served in the US Army in Germany during the Korean War. Charlie subsequently returned to civilian life as a pharmacist in North Tonawanda, married the former Evelyn Goerss, and began their family with the first of six sons. They relocated to Afton in 1958 when Charlie became the beloved pharmacist and owner of the Afton Pharmacy. He was honored to serve the people of Afton and the surrounding area for over 40 years, finally retiring from pharmacy at the age of 73. He was active in the community in countless ways to include St. Agnes Catholic Church, youth sports sponsor, youth scouting programs, Chamber of Commerce, and a long time member and past president of the Afton Sertoma Club. An avid outdoorsman, Charlie was a founding member of the Afton Sportsman's Club. Always willing to help anyone in their time of need, Charlie set a great example of citizenship, trust, and friendship for all. Charles is survived by brother Gerald and wife Susan of Orlando FL; sister Susan Vance of Medford OR; sons Richard and Catherine of Tully NY, William of Utica NY, Joseph and Colleen of Atlanta GA, James of Silver Spring MD, Daniel and Leslie of Leesburg VA, Matthew and Ashley of Binghamton NY, step daughters Jacqueline and Lance Whitenack of Afton NY, and Julie and David Simonds of Windsor NY; 14 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by son Gregory, brothers Richard and John, wife Evelyn, and wife Henrietta.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Afton on Sat. at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Afton with military honors. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Afton Central School Alumni Association scholarship fund c/o Keith Willes, Treasurer ACSAA, 4885 Pinecrest Rd, Millport NY 14864 or an online donation to Sertoma. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020