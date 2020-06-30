Charles F. Klein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles F. Klein

Binghamton - Charles Klein, 84 of Binghamton NY, entered the eternal life on Thursday 6/25/20 at Lourdes Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife Diana and sons Steven (Lisa), Brian (Denise), granddaughters Chelsey and Clarissa of Binghamton NY, and brother in law William Watson of Walton NY. He was predeceased by his parents Jane and Fred Klein, sisters Christine and Michelle. Born in Binghamton NY he spent his childhood plying the waters of beautiful Lake Portaferry in the northern Adirondacks with his grandfather Charles Devine. A magical place, which hosted many summer vacations and eventful spring and fall work parties. After serving in the USMC, he returned to Binghamton and began his career at NYSEG as a field engineer. He was a long term member of the IBEW #325 and the Binghamton Adirondack Club. An expert electrician and mechanically gifted, there was nothing he couldn't accomplish. An avid car buff, he enjoyed discussing cars with long time friend Lowell Stever from classics to modern day cars. A passion for the water instilled deep within, he enjoyed exploring the emerald green waters of Cayuga Lake with family and friends. Taughannock Falls State Park was a favorite stop where he spent many hours with his beloved golden retriever Rooney, making memories. He will be deeply missed for his infinite wisdom, compassion and care for others. Special thanks to Hospice nurse Patti for her outstanding care provided during his time of need. Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Berkshire NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Broome County Humane Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved