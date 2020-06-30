Charles F. KleinBinghamton - Charles Klein, 84 of Binghamton NY, entered the eternal life on Thursday 6/25/20 at Lourdes Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife Diana and sons Steven (Lisa), Brian (Denise), granddaughters Chelsey and Clarissa of Binghamton NY, and brother in law William Watson of Walton NY. He was predeceased by his parents Jane and Fred Klein, sisters Christine and Michelle. Born in Binghamton NY he spent his childhood plying the waters of beautiful Lake Portaferry in the northern Adirondacks with his grandfather Charles Devine. A magical place, which hosted many summer vacations and eventful spring and fall work parties. After serving in the USMC, he returned to Binghamton and began his career at NYSEG as a field engineer. He was a long term member of the IBEW #325 and the Binghamton Adirondack Club. An expert electrician and mechanically gifted, there was nothing he couldn't accomplish. An avid car buff, he enjoyed discussing cars with long time friend Lowell Stever from classics to modern day cars. A passion for the water instilled deep within, he enjoyed exploring the emerald green waters of Cayuga Lake with family and friends. Taughannock Falls State Park was a favorite stop where he spent many hours with his beloved golden retriever Rooney, making memories. He will be deeply missed for his infinite wisdom, compassion and care for others. Special thanks to Hospice nurse Patti for her outstanding care provided during his time of need. Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Berkshire NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Broome County Humane Society.