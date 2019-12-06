Services
Endwell - The Fitch family announces with great sadness the loss of our beloved father and grandfather, Charles (Chuck), age 83, on December 3, 2019. Our father was a modest, private man and following his wishes, he will be interned beside his beloved wife Mary Lou at Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery in a private ceremony. He is predeceased by his son, Craig and survived by his sons, Kevin and Brian; daughters-in-law Cynthia and Angela; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Kathryn Potter.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
