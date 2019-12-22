|
Charles G. Mallery
Vestal - Charles G. Mallery, 96, of Vestal, NY, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his home. He was born in Johnson City, NY, to Harold Lay Mallery and Rowena Coons Scott. Charles grew up in Albany, NY and attended Cornell University. Two years into his education there he enlisted in the United States Army and served in World War II with the 3186th Signal Service Battalion. He was awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, American Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and World War II Victory Medal. Following his service, he returned to Cornell University to graduate with the class of 1947 with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. Charles and his wife Joyce K. Hill were brought together through their work at General Electric and their adventures with the Schenectady YMCA's OYK outing club. During his 40 year tenure at General Electric, both in Schenectady and Westover, NY, he worked on flight controls for many military and commercial aircraft. While working for General Electric, he completed a master's degree in mathematics at SUNY Binghamton in 1973. He was very active with community scouting programs, serving as Cubmaster for Cub Scout Pack 226 and Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 229. An Eagle Scout himself, he inspired his three sons and three grandsons to also earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Following his retirement he trained puppies for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, volunteered with AARP to prepare income tax returns, and served on the Board of Deacons for First Congregational Church, Binghamton, NY. He especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family while hiking, bicycling, cross country skiing, canoeing, taking geology field trips, and researching genealogy. He is survived by sons, Carl and wife, Jane Mallery, Colorado Springs, CO, Jay Mallery, Vestal, NY, Craig and wife, Ellen Mallery, Webster, NY; and by grandsons, Christopher, Eric, and Peter Mallery. He is predeceased by his wife Joyce, his sister Marion, and his brothers Donald and Harold. A memorial service celebrating Charles' life will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 2:00 pm at the First Congregational Church, 30 Main Street, Binghamton, NY. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Charles' name to the First Congregational Church, 30 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905, or to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.
