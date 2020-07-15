Charles Griggs



Owego - Charles Griggs, better known as Charlie, 92, died at Beechtree Nursing Home July 8, 2020. He lived in Owego his whole life. After service in the Navy, he worked at IBM as a machinist. When he retired in 1984, he set up a machine shop in his basement.



In 1952, he married Alicia Wright and they had seven children: Carol (Mack) Travis, Gerry (Ken) Hart, Marie (Lawrence) Krause, David (Cheryl) Griggs, Michael (Cathy) Griggs, Barbara (Stan) Pratt and Tamara (Bill, now deceased) Thiede. Charlie was an avid hunter and woodsman as well as a tool and die maker. In addition to his mother, his uncle, Arthur B. Stiles, and his sister, Gene Goodhouse, he was predeceased by his father at birth. Charlie belonged to the Whittemore Hill Methodist Church. The family will have a short celebration of life at a future date. A donation to the church would be in keeping with his wishes.









