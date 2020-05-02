Charles H. "Chuck Moshier



of Greene - Charles H. "Chuck" Moshier Sr. of Greene age 78, went home to be in the arms of Jesus on May 1, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 yrs. Sandy, his children, Deborah & Mark Zieno, Kathleen Moshier, Thomas Moshier, Kimberly & John Sorochinsky, Charles & Diana Moshier Jr., grandchildren, Ryan & Paula Zieno, Nicole Zieno, Christopher & Cheryl Moshier, Stephanie & Cody Van Housen, Britany Youngs, Kenny Moshier, Amber & Chase Tague, Brandon, Nathan and John Sorochinsky, Courtney & Makayla Morgan, and Liberty Moshier, also 7 great grandchildren, his siblings, Lawrence & Linda Mosher, Russell & Kay Moshier, Clifford & Dee Mosher, Gary & Rose Mosher, Victor Mosher Mary Guzzy and Pat & Greg Nichols. Chuck was a U.S. Army Veteran and he was a retired Furniture and auto upholsterer for many many years. Chucks one true love in life was his family. A Celebration of His Life will be held and announced at a later date.













