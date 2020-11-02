Charles H. Gleason



Charles H. Gleason, 75, passed away on October 29, 2020. Charles was a retired Correctional Officer for the state of Virginia Department of Corrections and also served in the U.S. Navy. Charles was a graduate of Vestal Central High School and attended Broome County Community College. He was the son of Perley H. Gleason and R. Marie Beeman Gleason. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James D. Gleason, and daughter Charlene A. Gleason. He is survived by his wife, Lee Ann Gleason, daughters, Michele Whitby (Rodney), Rochelle Jenkins (Donald), sister, C. Jeanne Gleason Stanton (Allan), and sister-in-law Judith A. Lott Gleason grandchildren, Twyla Campbell, Kyle Rook, great-grandchildren, Savannah Rook, Kole Rook and several nieces and nephews.



Arrangements are being completed by Echols Funeral Home Emporia Va.









