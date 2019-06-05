Services
Charles Harland "Chuck" Payne

Charles Harland "Chuck" Payne Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Harland Payne

Endicott - Charles "Chuck" Harland Payne (71) passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2019.

He is predeceased by his Mother Dorothy Payne and Father Harland Payne. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Paula Payne, Daughter Michele Stokstad, Son In Law Robert Stokstad II and Brother Jon Payne.

Chuck was enjoying a quiet retirement doing the things he loved best, spending time with family, game nights (especially when he was winning), travelling, good food and wine, reading a good book or just snoozing in his chair. Chuck was a man of few words but had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh! He will be missed by all those that knew him.

There will be no services held. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Every Dog's Dream, 420 Harry L Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790.

Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 5 to June 6, 2019
