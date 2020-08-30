Charles Huizinga
Charles Huizinga, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 29, 2020. He was born in The Netherlands on March 16, 1939 and immigrated to the United States in 1957. He was predeceased by his wives Annette (1967-1994) and Jeanette Henrie (1995-2016). He is survived by: his children, Tilly Huizinga (Dane Hauser), Florence Doller (Marcus), Henry Huizinga (Lynda) and Marcy Canary (Jim); his step-children, Patricia Henrie-McCandlish (Vernon McCandlish) and Michael Henrie; 18 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and his brother Menne and family of The Netherlands. He is also survived by a large extended family and many friends, including special friend Gale Ohmer.
Charlie was a hard-working and fun-loving man. He owned and operated a dairy farm in Afton, NY for 25 years. In his retirement, he remained active in agriculture, followed the stock market, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and turned many wooden bowls.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, September 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chase Funeral Home. The funeral will be on Wednesday, September 2 at 10 a.m. at Valley Christian Reformed Church at 1452 River Road in Binghamton, NY. Those interested in making a contribution in Charlie's memory are asked to consider Valley Christian Reformed Church where he was a member for over 50 years, World Renew at world renew.net
, or Colesville Volunteer Ambulance.