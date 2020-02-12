|
|
Charles "Chuck" Hunter
Oxford - Charles "Chuck" Hunter, 67, of Oxford, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on February 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Helen Hunter of Greene and sister, Marjorie Hunter Sleeper. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Diane Hunter; 2 sons, Matthew (Chelsea) Hunter and Chad (fiancé, Jenna Nelson) Hunter; 2 step-sons, Kristopher (Tanya) Barron and Shawn (Courtney) Barron; 4 grandchildren, Paul Davis, Aliyah, Nevaeh and Logan Barron; brother, Robert Hunter and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Chuck was a hard-working family man that always put others before himself. His interests included motorcycles, cars, woodworking, hanging with the boys, and spending time with his wife. A funeral service will be held 12:00pm Monday at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778. Friends of the family may call from 11:00am until the time of service. Burial will be in Warn-Tenbroeck Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greene Fire Department, 8 N Canal St, Greene, NY 13778 or The Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 1912. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020