Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McGirk's Irish Pub
1 Kattelville Road
Binghamton, NY
Charles J. Gerdus Obituary
Charles J. Gerdus

- - Charles J. Gerdus 77 years, passed peacefully Friday evening, September 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was predeceased by his wife, Maryann Gerdus.

He is survived by two daughters, Robin L. and her husband, Mark E. Sowka of Kirkwood, Cassie Lynn Gerdus and her husband, Randy of Binghamton, five grandchildren, Lia, Keigan and Kyle Sowka, and Marianna and Chaz Gerdus, a great-granddaughter, Savannah R. Fajardo, and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and a lifelong friend and brother-in-law, David Pudiak and his wife, Dawn.

He enjoyed his breakfasts at the various restaurants in Binghamton, socializing with his friends and deer hunting.

He was a retired mason with Local #7 Laborers Union, Binghamton.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life on Sunday, September 29th from noon to 3 pm at McGirk's Irish Pub, 1 Kattelville Road, Binghamton, NY 13901

In lieu of flowers and donations please do an act of kindness for someone else in Chuck's memory.

Kindly share your reflections of Chuck on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 22, 2019
