Charles "Butch" Jacobs
Charles "Butch" Jacobs

Owego - Charles "Butch" Jacobs, 62, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 surrounded by his family at home. Mr. Jacobs was predeceased by his mother, Linda Jacobs; son, Tommy Brown, Jr.. Butch is survived by his wife, Rita Jacobs; children and their spouses, Kristen and Jason Jacobs-Patterson, Courtney Jacobs, Qiana Haley, James and Melissa Brown, Eric and Justin Horton, Joshua Brown and Season Smith; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his father, Charles J. Jacobs; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Chris and Jen Jacobs, Carlos Jacobs, Clinton and Lucy Jacobs, Curtis and SueEllen Jacobs, Ronald "Drew" and Cece Drew; brother-in-law, Fred Greenwood; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Butch worked for Lockheed Martin in Owego for 41 years. He was a member of the Owego Fire Department and EMT. The family will receive friends, Friday, October 9, from 4 to 6 PM at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Condolences may be made to Butch's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
