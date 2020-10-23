Charles "Chuck" LaBarre
Binghamton - Beloved husband and father, Charles " Chuck" LaBarre, 67, passed away October 22, 2020. He was a graduate of Susquehanna Valley High School. Chuck went on to become a master carpenter and self-employed contractor, there was nothing he could not build or fix. Before he got sick he was a widely traveled avid hunter who enjoyed hunting with his friends. Chuck enjoyed playing cards and fishing at Sandy Pond with family. Friends and family will remember him as a prankster who enjoyed giving people a hard time.
He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Stella LaBarre. Chuck is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joan, daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Dave Elston, sisters and brother-in-law, Sharyn Goff, Coleen and Bob Weiss, brother Russell (Ileta) LaBarre and a large extended family.
A small graveside service is planned. Chuck will be interred in Lakeview Cemetery, New Milford, Pennsylvania. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.