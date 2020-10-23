1/
Charles "Chuck" LaBarre
Charles "Chuck" LaBarre

Binghamton - Beloved husband and father, Charles " Chuck" LaBarre, 67, passed away October 22, 2020. He was a graduate of Susquehanna Valley High School. Chuck went on to become a master carpenter and self-employed contractor, there was nothing he could not build or fix. Before he got sick he was a widely traveled avid hunter who enjoyed hunting with his friends. Chuck enjoyed playing cards and fishing at Sandy Pond with family. Friends and family will remember him as a prankster who enjoyed giving people a hard time.

He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Stella LaBarre. Chuck is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joan, daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Dave Elston, sisters and brother-in-law, Sharyn Goff, Coleen and Bob Weiss, brother Russell (Ileta) LaBarre and a large extended family.

A small graveside service is planned. Chuck will be interred in Lakeview Cemetery, New Milford, Pennsylvania. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
