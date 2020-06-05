Charles O. Springer
Charles O. Springer, age 70, earned his angel wings on May 29, 2020. He was a disabled Vietnam Veteran serving in the US Army from 1969-1971. He is predeceased by his father Donald Springer & mother & step father Frances & David Wall. Also predeceased by his grandson Thomas Harkness & brother-in-law Thomas Mooney. He is survived by the love of his life & wife of 48 years, Mary. He is also survived by his children Annette Conover, Charles Jr. & Heather (Tony) Sbarra,10 wonderful grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Also survived by brothers; Robert (Mary) Springer, James (Shari) Springer, David (Beth) Wall, sisters; Donna Mooney, Peggy (Al) Springstead & Cathy (Skip) Keep. A private military service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
