Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Paradis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chick" Paradis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles "Chick" Paradis Obituary
Charles "Chick" Paradis

Endicott - Charles "Chick" Paradis, 81, of Endicott, NY went to be with the lord and rejoin the love of his life Gloria Jean (Buckley) Paradis on April 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Ronald and Alma Paradis; 4 Brothers, Donald, Ronald, Ernest and Philip Paradis and 2 sisters, Jane and Florence. He is survived by a brother, William; 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Gerald and Denise Paradis, Daniel and Li Ping Paradis; grandchildren Amanda (Ellzey) Paradis, Christine Paradis, Sarah Paradis and Jerry Charles Paradis; many special nieces, nephews, their children and many special friends. Chick's proudest professional accomplishment was owning and operating a Ford Dealership in Windsor, NY until he retired to Florida. Chick communed with many souls while on earth and set an example of love, generosity and acceptance that will be remembered by his family forever. Chick's fondest moments was raising his family with Gloria and sharing their love, laughter and togetherness over the years and developing many lasting friendships including those that visited the pink house, families met through the Catholic Youth Organization and all the friends that celebrated during many Dale Young's Band get togethers. Chick loved golfing with his friends; especially his "Susquehanna" friends and all those who golfed in the Monday night Mulligans league. He also loved college sports and tailgating with his friends at many Syracuse Orange Basketball and football games. Chick will be fondly remembered as a generous man that would share with others whatever he had and was loved by all those whose lives he touched. A special thanks to the Cottingham House at Hospice of the Foothills Doctors, Nurses and Assistants that comforted Chick in his final days. A family memorial service will be held for Chick later in the summer. For those wanting to recognize your friendship with Chick, please continue to enjoy the friendship of everyone you hold dear for the rest of your time on earth and in heaven.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.