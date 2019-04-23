|
Charles "Chick" Paradis
Endicott - Charles "Chick" Paradis, 81, of Endicott, NY went to be with the lord and rejoin the love of his life Gloria Jean (Buckley) Paradis on April 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Ronald and Alma Paradis; 4 Brothers, Donald, Ronald, Ernest and Philip Paradis and 2 sisters, Jane and Florence. He is survived by a brother, William; 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Gerald and Denise Paradis, Daniel and Li Ping Paradis; grandchildren Amanda (Ellzey) Paradis, Christine Paradis, Sarah Paradis and Jerry Charles Paradis; many special nieces, nephews, their children and many special friends. Chick's proudest professional accomplishment was owning and operating a Ford Dealership in Windsor, NY until he retired to Florida. Chick communed with many souls while on earth and set an example of love, generosity and acceptance that will be remembered by his family forever. Chick's fondest moments was raising his family with Gloria and sharing their love, laughter and togetherness over the years and developing many lasting friendships including those that visited the pink house, families met through the Catholic Youth Organization and all the friends that celebrated during many Dale Young's Band get togethers. Chick loved golfing with his friends; especially his "Susquehanna" friends and all those who golfed in the Monday night Mulligans league. He also loved college sports and tailgating with his friends at many Syracuse Orange Basketball and football games. Chick will be fondly remembered as a generous man that would share with others whatever he had and was loved by all those whose lives he touched. A special thanks to the Cottingham House at Hospice of the Foothills Doctors, Nurses and Assistants that comforted Chick in his final days. A family memorial service will be held for Chick later in the summer. For those wanting to recognize your friendship with Chick, please continue to enjoy the friendship of everyone you hold dear for the rest of your time on earth and in heaven.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 23, 2019