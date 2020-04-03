|
Charles "Chuck" Paul Culver
Chenango Forks - Charles "Chuck" Paul Culver
3/2/1969-4/2/2020
Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend Charles "Chuck" Culver suddenly left us to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020. He is predeceased by mother Elizabeth Pignatelli, father Donald Culver, Sr., sisters Lisa Culver, Elizabeth "Betsy" Crocker, and Claudia Wacaster, and grandchildren Isabella Scotto d'Antuono, Dillon Henehan, and Julian Weiss.
Chuck loved hunting and fishing and took great pride in working outside in his yard, pruning trees and mowing the grass. He loved woodworking and was known to bless friends and family with his various projects, be it a birdhouse, special box, or woodburning piece--- or the occasional lawn ornament. He loved barbecuing and having get-togethers with family and friends, and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Above all, he loved his wife, children, grandchildren, dogs Thunder, Jazzy, and Jinx, and grumpy old cat Jake-- though they all drove him crazy at times.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 17 years, Debra, children Tamara Culver, Nathan Richards, Aaron Richards, Heather (Tom) Weiss, Megan Richards, and Arlette (Ed) Tepe, brothers Tom (Joan) Culver, Donald Jr. (Carrie) Culver, and Bob (Vicki) Culver, and sisters Tina (Tom) Beardsley and Jeannine (Tony) Criscitello. He is also survived by 12 of his grandchildren-- Benjamin, Quinton, Abigail, Gabriel, Noah, Aubrianna, Jaxon, Nick, Alisa, Alessio, Aurora, and Jameson, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public services will be held at this time. The family will instead host a celebration of life, to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the in Chuck's memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020