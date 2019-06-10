|
Charles ("Bud") Pendleton
Binghamton - Charles ("Bud") Stanton Pendleton passed away June 7, 2019. He was born January 12, 1930 in Plattsburgh, NY and resided in Binghamton since 1947.
Charles is a graduate of Binghamton Central High School and Harpur College. He served his country proudly in the US Army National Guard. Charles retired from AT&T after 33 years.
Charles is predeceased by his parents I. Stanton and Irene Pendleton. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Jennie Vallone Pendleton; their three sons and daughters-in-law, Brian (Betsy) Pendleton, Boulder, CO, Christopher (Connie) Pendleton, Carlisle, PAand Robert (Margo) Pendleton, Binghamton, NY. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Tracy (Kevin) Teel, Adam Pendleton, Joseph Pendleton, David (Lindsay) Pendleton, Sarah Pendleton (Tim Brady), Nathan Pendleton, Lindsay (Tim) Baker, Daniel Pendleton and four great-grandchildren, Juliana Baker, Cecilia Baker, Ryan Teel and Natalie Teel.
His family wishes to thank the compassionate and attentive care of the Lourdes Hospital Emergency Room, ICU and Palliative Care teams. In honor of Bud's memory, please contribute to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 10, 2019