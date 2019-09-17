|
Charles R Tennant
Vestal - Charles R. Tennant, 78, recently lost his courageous battle of 39 years.
He is survived by his wife Barbara (Card) Tennant, daughters Debby Wagner, Tammy Jo (Bill) Race, granddaughter and best buddy Alicia "AJ" Wagner.
Chuck is survived by his sister Emmy (Dick) Ward, brother Mark (Urania) Tennant,
And brother-in-law Gordy Card. Chuck had many special nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday (9/18) 5pm to 8pm & funeral Thursday (9/19) at 11:00 am at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, Endicott, NY. Chuck's final resting place will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, to take place at a later date.
Due to allergies the family asks for no flowers. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Union Volunteer Emergency Squad in Chuck's honor, at 8 S. Avenue B, Endwell, NY 13760.
In Chuck's words… "IF YOU DIDN'T KNOW ME BY NOW, YOU'VE MISSED OUT
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019