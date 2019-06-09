|
|
Charles S. French
Greene - Charles S. French (Charlie Brown, Frenchie), 74, of Greene NY, passed away on June 1, 2019 at Wilson Hospital. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Howard and Lillis French and brothers, Theodore and Lon French. Charles is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria French; children, Lisa (Dan) Williams of Kirkwood, NY and Candace (Nick) Drew of Greene, NY; his grandchildren, Dakota Williams, McKenzie and Trenton Drew; his siblings, Catherine (Art) Wicks and Larry French; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his close friends, Davey Mills, Otto Fuller and Homer Lum for being there whenever he needed help. Charles was a member of the Genegantslet Fire Department for many years and received a lifetime award. He owned his own auto body shop in Smithville Flats for 45 years, where he enjoyed working on cars, trucks, tractors and anything mechanical. Frenchie enjoyed his morning coffee at several local restaurants. In his spare time you could find him running his bulldozer, enjoying toy auctions and hitting every flea market. The family wishes to thank Wilson Hospital Cardiovascular ICU for support and the care given to Charles and his family. Calling hours will be held from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday June 15 at Root Funeral Home 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Memorial donations in memory of Charlie may be made to the Greene Emergency Squad 30 Birdsall St, Greene, NY 13778. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019