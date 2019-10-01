|
|
Charles Shear
Binghamton - Charles Shear, 77, died September 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his daughters, Laura (Harold) Guernsey and Elizabeth Shear, grandsons James and Jack Ellis, his son-in-law Jason Ellis, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Charles worked over 25 years for Roger Kresge as a mechanic and also for 22 years for the Broome County Sheriff's Office retiring as a Corrections Sergeant. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1960-63. He was also a highly skilled woodworker.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Wednesday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Military Honors will be conferred at Maple Grove Cemetery, Castle Creek at 1:30 pm Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation directly to Sharon for the long term special needs of their daughter Elizabeth. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019