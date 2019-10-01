Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Shear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Shear

Send Flowers
Charles Shear Obituary
Charles Shear

Binghamton - Charles Shear, 77, died September 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his daughters, Laura (Harold) Guernsey and Elizabeth Shear, grandsons James and Jack Ellis, his son-in-law Jason Ellis, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Charles worked over 25 years for Roger Kresge as a mechanic and also for 22 years for the Broome County Sheriff's Office retiring as a Corrections Sergeant. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1960-63. He was also a highly skilled woodworker.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Wednesday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Military Honors will be conferred at Maple Grove Cemetery, Castle Creek at 1:30 pm Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation directly to Sharon for the long term special needs of their daughter Elizabeth. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Download Now