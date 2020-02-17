|
Charles (Charlie, Chick) Shoemaker
Kirkwood - Charles (Charlie, Chick) Shoemaker, age 83, of Kirkwood, NY entered his eternal rest February 15, 2020. He was born March 18, 1936 and was pre-deceased by his parents William and Louise (Gratsinger) Shoemaker; his brothers, Donald (Mary), Robert (Nancy) & Douglas (Doris) and brother-in-law, Dana Dewing.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Linda (Dewing) Shoemaker; his two supportive sons, Scott from Orlando, FL & Robert (Kirstin) of Canastota, NY and three adored grandchildren, Scottie, Morgan, & Ally. He is also survived by his Aunt, Phyllis Shoemaker; sister-in-law, Doris Shoemaker and brother-in-law, Thomas (Roberta) Dewing, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Charlie was previously employed by Kason, and Savin. He eventually retired from A. R. C. (Achieve) after working there for 20 years. He was a volunteer fireman for many years at the Kirkwood Volunteer Fire Department and served in the United States Army and Army Reserves.
Family and friends were of utmost importance to Charlie and he truly treasured the time spent with all of them. He loved his black labrador retriever, Smokey and golden retriever, Sadie (who passed away a week before him.)
The family would like to acknowledge the unwavering support given by niece and nephews, Janet, Billy (Patty) and Eddie (Ella) Shoemaker and life-long friends, Mary Jo and Kenny Honnick, Aubrey and Joyce Marbaker, & Andrea Lea. In addition, there were countless friends and family throughout his life that he treasured.
The family would also like to thank the Lord for the special angel he sent, Doreen MacDonald, who brought comfort and peace as a nurse and also a friend. Much appreciation and gratitude are felt for the staff at Guthrie Hospital in Sayre, PA and Lourdes Hospice in Binghamton, NY. The compassion and care they all provided Charlie was exceptional. Charlie was a kind, warm, & thoughtful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who deeply touched all those who knew him. No services will be held, but any donations can be made to Lourdes Hospice of Binghamton in Charlie's name.
Arrangements by Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020