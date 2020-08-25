1/1
Charles "Charlie" Sibley
Owego - Charles "Charlie" Sibley, 69, of Owego, NY passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Birchard and Bernice (Hooker) Sibley; two sisters, Dawn Knox, Michelene Nixon; two brothers, Birchard Sibley, Jr., Alfred "Butch" Sibley. He is survived by his three brothers and sisters-in-law, Stanley and Palma Sibley, Lee and Heidi Sibley, Jeffrey and Linda Sibley; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, coaches, players and close friends. Charlie was a graduate of OFA Class of 1970. He attended Broome Community College and worked many years for Hadco Corp and later retired from Sanmina Corp. Charlie was very community minded and began coaching basketball 50 plus years ago with the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club. In addition to coaching in the community, Charlie was the assistant Boys Varsity Basketball Coach for the last 15 years. He also joined the girls OFA program as well this past season, as an assistant to head coach Luke McEvoy. Charlie was highly instrumental in two Section IV titles for the boys (2006 and 2019) as well as a number of division titles. Charlie coached numerous teams of all ages over the years to championships in travel leagues, AAU tournaments, and local events. Charlie has been the official record keeper of OFA Boys Basketball for the past 20 years. Charlie's life was devoted to his passion of helping others, most importantly the youth of our community. He mentored and shaped many young lives and his spirit and kind heart will never be forgotten. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 27th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St, Owego. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Tioga Cemetery, Owego, NY. Please Note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Memorial contributions may be made in Charles Sibley's memory to the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club. Condolences may be made to Charlie's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
