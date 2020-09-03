1/1
Charles V. Hayes
1955 - 2020
Charles V. Hayes

Fishkill - Charles V. Hayes a resident of Fishkill, NY passed away on August 22, 2020. He was 65.

Charles was born on July 26, 1955 in Johnson City, NY the son of Lawrence and Ellen (Calvert) Hayes.

Charlie proudly served his country with the United States Navy for 6 years. For over 30 years he worked at Indian Point in Buchanan, NY where he worked as a Senior Nuclear Engineer Instructor.

Charlie was a proud member of MENSA International and the Civil Air Patrol. He enjoyed reading from his extensive home library, watching movies and old TV shows, computer gaming and pipe smoking.

Charlie is survived by his son Jason of Poughkeepsie, his mother Ellen of Johnson City, NY and his brother and sister Ken and Shirley. He is predeceased by his father Lawrence and brother Marty.

All services for Charlie will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to disabled veterans organizations.

For online condolences and Charlies Book of Memories, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
