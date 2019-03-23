|
Charles W. Barnum
Little Meadows, PA - Charles W. Barnum, 72, of Little Meadows, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Wilson Hospital, Johnson City, NY. He was born on August 31, 1946 in Endicott, NY, to the late Paul C. and Helen "Libby" (LaRue) Barnum. His son, Chip Barnum predeceased him.
Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Joyce (Shaughnessy) Barnum, three daughters, Jan (Jim) Krupinski, Lori (Jim) Denniston, Jessica Barnum (Chip), four grandchildren, Brandt Denniston, Hayleigh and Makenzie Krupinski, Brandon Lee, brother, Kenneth (Jackie) Barnum, many nieces and nephews.
Chuck graduated from Vestal High School, served in the Army during Viet Nam, and retired from IBM and Lockheed Martin. He was a life-long member of the Little Meadows Volunteer Fire Dept., and served as Mayor of Little Meadows and councilman for many years. Chuck enjoyed fishing in Canada, hunting in PA and Wyoming, and doing all of that with his son Chip. He was known for his quick wit and contagious grin. The front door was always open for friends to stop in for a drink and laughter. He truly enjoyed the whole Canada clan and all the shenanigans that took place through the years. He had life-long friends in Little Meadows, and built many friendships at the Howdy Jones ball park. Charles adored his grandkids enough to even share his chocolates with them.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, with Rev. Casimir Stanis officiating. Interment will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Little Meadows at a later date. Visitations will be on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's name can be made to: LMVFD, P.O. Box 345, Little Meadows, PA 18830, or the Juvenile Diabetes Fund at: www.jdrf.org/donate.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 23, 2019