Charles W. Kresge Jr.
1928 - 2020
Charles W. Kresge, Jr.

Binghamton - Charles W. Kresge, Jr. passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born September 11, 1928, he was predeceased by his wife of 69 years and the love of his life, Lela. He was also predeceased by his parents, Charles W Kresge, Sr. and Mildred and brother John (Jack) Kresge. He is survived by his sons Charles E. (Joyce) and Philip (Betsy) and daughter Laura (Roger Brown); brothers Donald (Marilyn) and David (Linda) and sister Ann (Jim Jackson); six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Charles was employed by Raymond Corporation, retiring after 35 years of service. Due to the current health crisis, private Entombment Services will be held at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Rev. David C. Seaver will officiate.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 5 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
