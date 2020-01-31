Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Central United Methodist Church
17 South Nanticoke Ave.
Endicott, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Central United Methodist Church
17 South Nanticoke Ave.
Endicott, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Louden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Louden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles W. Louden Obituary
Charles W. Louden

Endicott - Charles W. Louden, 102, went home to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by his adoring family. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 78 years, Margaret D. Louden, and his son, Charles G. Louden, as well as other close family members. Charles, affectionately know as "Pop", was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church, Endicott for more that 70 years. As a musician, Charles performed on trombone at Central and with several community bands and jazz ensembles, including Mason Warrington Orchestra from 1990 to 2005. In 1937, he began a 38-year career with IBM and became an established member of the IBM Band from 1937 to 2001. Most importantly, Pop will forever be remembered as a kind, gentle, and honorable man who revered his Lord and adored his wife and family. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Joan (Vic) VanVestrout; nephew Dick (Karyn) Louden; grandchildren: Kathy (Darren) Mertens, Charles J. (Tracey) Louden and Chad Louden; great grandchildren: Katie, Nick, Noah and Logan Mertens, Romell Charles Louden, Leah, Danyelle, Tricia, and Steven Detreville; great-great grandson: Jaedin Hamilton; daughter-in-law: Cheryl Jennings. The family will forever be grateful for the unwavering medical support provided by Endwell Family Physicians and Tracey Louden. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at 12:00 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 17 South Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. A private burial will be held at Riverhurst Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -