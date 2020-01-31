|
|
Charles W. Loudon
Endicott - Charles W. Loudon, 102, went home to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by his adoring family. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 78 years, Margaret D. Louden, and his son, Charles G. Louden, as well as other close family members. Charles, affectionately know as "Pop", was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church, Endicott for more that 70 years. As a musician, Charles performed on trombone at Central and with several community bands and jazz ensembles, including Mason Warrington Orchestra from 1990 to 2005. In 1937, he began a 38-year career with IBM and became an established member of the IBM Band from 1937 to 2001. Most importantly, Pop will forever be remembered as a kind, gentle, and honorable man who revered his Lord and adored his wife and family. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Joan (Vic) VanVestrout; nephew Dick (Karyn) Louden; grandchildren: Kathy (Darren) Mertens, Charles J. (Tracey) Louden and Chad Louden; great grandchildren: Katie, Nick, Noah and Logan Mertens, Romell Charles Louden, Leah, Danyelle, Tricia, and Steven Detreville; great-great grandson: Jaedin Hamilton; daughter-in-law: Cheryl Jennings. The family will forever be grateful for the unwavering medical support provided by Endwell Family Physicians and Tracey Louden. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at 12:00 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 17 South Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. A private burial will be held at Riverhurst Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020