Charles Wesley Meyers, Jr.



Charles Wesley Meyers Jr., of Whitney Point, New York, gently left this life to meet his Lord, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 83. A native of Endicott, N.Y. he left to serve his country in the Navy from 1954-1957. He could often be seen proudly wearing his Veteran's hats bearing the names of his aircraft carriers. After his return, he began his 34 year career at IBM. Always felt blessed that he saw IBM at its best, a family oriented company. Important in his life was his membership at Nanticoke Baptist Church, Lisle, N.Y. He was predeceased by his mother, Bessie Shaw Meyers, father, Charles W. Meyers, Sr., son, Charles W. Meyers, III, sister, Millie Zimmer, brother, John Meyers, and grandson, Andrew Ryan Meyers. Charlie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Joanne, brother, Ronald Meyers (Sally), daughter, Cheryl Clute (Chuck), step-daughter, Jennifer Simerson (boyfriend Steven), sons, Edward (girlfriend Keriann) and Joshua, ex-daughter-in-law, Kristina Meyers, granddaughters, Amanda Moore (Benjamin), Katelin Simpson, and Eva Meyers, grandsons, Christopher Howard, Nicholas Meyers, Zachary and Jeremy Simerson, great grandsons, Charles Howard and Allan Moore, several nieces and nephews. Always an avid outdoorsman, Charlie's hobbies included trapping, archery, hunting, and fishing. He would fill the freezer with the fish from his many trips to Canada each year. Then on Christmas Eve the family would look forward to enjoying grandpa's fish fry. Despite his 12 year battle with Parkinson's, Charlie continued fishing even through last summer, thanks to the help of son, Ed. Parkinson's may have robbed his gift of gab but his sense of humor never faded. Proud of his home and yard, he thoroughly enjoyed the hours he spent leisurely mowing on his John Deere. Spending time with the family was always his joy. Our sincere gratitude to all at Susquehanna Nursing Home, who cared for Charlie and ensured his comfort after falling victim to the Covid 19. It was Charlie's preference there will be no services. In memory of Charlie, do something kind for someone who may be struggling at this difficult time.









