Charles Wesley Meyers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Wesley Meyers, Jr.

Charles Wesley Meyers Jr., of Whitney Point, New York, gently left this life to meet his Lord, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 83. A native of Endicott, N.Y. he left to serve his country in the Navy from 1954-1957. He could often be seen proudly wearing his Veteran's hats bearing the names of his aircraft carriers. After his return, he began his 34 year career at IBM. Always felt blessed that he saw IBM at its best, a family oriented company. Important in his life was his membership at Nanticoke Baptist Church, Lisle, N.Y. He was predeceased by his mother, Bessie Shaw Meyers, father, Charles W. Meyers, Sr., son, Charles W. Meyers, III, sister, Millie Zimmer, brother, John Meyers, and grandson, Andrew Ryan Meyers. Charlie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Joanne, brother, Ronald Meyers (Sally), daughter, Cheryl Clute (Chuck), step-daughter, Jennifer Simerson (boyfriend Steven), sons, Edward (girlfriend Keriann) and Joshua, ex-daughter-in-law, Kristina Meyers, granddaughters, Amanda Moore (Benjamin), Katelin Simpson, and Eva Meyers, grandsons, Christopher Howard, Nicholas Meyers, Zachary and Jeremy Simerson, great grandsons, Charles Howard and Allan Moore, several nieces and nephews. Always an avid outdoorsman, Charlie's hobbies included trapping, archery, hunting, and fishing. He would fill the freezer with the fish from his many trips to Canada each year. Then on Christmas Eve the family would look forward to enjoying grandpa's fish fry. Despite his 12 year battle with Parkinson's, Charlie continued fishing even through last summer, thanks to the help of son, Ed. Parkinson's may have robbed his gift of gab but his sense of humor never faded. Proud of his home and yard, he thoroughly enjoyed the hours he spent leisurely mowing on his John Deere. Spending time with the family was always his joy. Our sincere gratitude to all at Susquehanna Nursing Home, who cared for Charlie and ensured his comfort after falling victim to the Covid 19. It was Charlie's preference there will be no services. In memory of Charlie, do something kind for someone who may be struggling at this difficult time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Joanne, I am so very sorry to hear of Charlies passing. I hope knowing that there are many loving thoughts coming your way helps you through this difficult time. Bev Davis
Beverly Davis
Friend
May 9, 2020
Joanne, may the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Charlie will always be remembered for his wit and cheerfulness! We will miss you, Charlie!
Ernie Stewart
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved