Charlie Haupt
1987 - 2020
Vestal - Charlie (Charles Frederick) Haupt, 32, of Vestal passed away on Sunday, May 24.

Charlie was born in Binghamton on June 1, 1987. He was a graduate of Owego Free Academy and SUNY Broome. He was for several years a successful car salesman known for his winning smile and friendly manner. Charlie brought light into our lives. We will hold his light in our hearts.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Tiffany, and their children, Ava and Colbe. He is also survived by his parents, Chuck and Mary Haupt; his sister, Maggie; his grandmother and step-grandfather Jaye and Robert Sierer; sisters-in law Stephanie (Mark) and Brooke; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A fund has been established for the children's education. Anyone interested in contributing to that fund should email Hauptchildrensfund@gmail.com for more information.

Services were private. A celebration of Charlie's life will take place later this year when it's safer for family and friends to gather.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
June 7, 2020
I worked with Charlie years ago. He also sold me my car. He was a charming man. My heart hurts for his family.
Gail Gaul
Coworker
