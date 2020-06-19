Charlie HauptVestal - Charlie (Charles Frederick) Haupt, 32, of Vestal passed away on Sunday, May 24.Charlie was born in Binghamton on June 1, 1987. He was a graduate of Owego Free Academy and SUNY Broome. He was for several years a successful car salesman known for his winning smile and friendly manner. Charlie brought light into our lives. We will hold his light in our hearts.Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Tiffany, and their children, Ava and Colbe. He is also survived by his parents, Chuck and Mary Haupt; his sister, Maggie; his grandmother and step-grandfather Jaye and Robert Sierer; sisters-in law Stephanie (Mark) and Brooke; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.A fund has been established for the children's education. Anyone interested in contributing to that fund should email Hauptchildrensfund@gmail.com for more information.Services were private. A celebration of Charlie's life will take place later this year when it's safer for family and friends to gather.