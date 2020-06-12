Charlotte A. Helms
Charlotte A. Helms



Charlotte A. Helms, 89 passed away on June 6, 2020 at United Methodist Homes, Hilltop Campus. She was predeceased by her husband William Helms, her partner ,Charles Root, daughter Cheri Pratt, sisters Marion and Ruth. She is survived by her daughter Elaine and son in law Larry Tiderencel. Her grandchildren Nicole and Larry Tiderencel, Brian and Marcy Pratt. Great grand children Emma, Trey, Jaxon, Ryan an Kylie. Her sisters Iva, Marge, and Gladys, sisters and brother in laws, several nieces and nephews. She retired from

NYNEX as a Plant Supervisor after many years of service.

A special appreciation to all the Staff and Mona at JGJ Hilltop Campus floor 1.

Arrangements are by The MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in memory of Charlotte Helms.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 12 to Jun. 21, 2020.
