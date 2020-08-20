Charlotte Ann DykemanBinghamton - Charlotte Ann Dykeman, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Neva DeMond.She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Sharon & Michael Nelson, Atlanta, GA; and her very special friends Dawn & George Safranek. She was devoted to her furry children Max, Mindy and Molly.Charlotte was a retired employee of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.A Private Graveside Services will be held in Kattelville Cemetery at the convenience of the family.