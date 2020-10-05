Charlotte Armstrong
Richford - Charlotte K. Armstrong, 82, passed away on October 3, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Velvet (Donald) Lyke; daughter-in-law Susan Swagler; grandchildren Catherine Lyke, James (fiancee Ashley Cristelli) Swagler, and Jessica Robertson; great grandchildren Julian and Adriana Erickson; brother Oscar (Charlotte) Barnhart; sisters-in-law Arlene Barnhart, Hazel (Larry) VanSusan, and Ethel Smith; and brother-in-law Jim Baker. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Armstrong, son James Swagler, brothers Bruce and Joseph Barnhart, and sister Rosemary Baker. Charlotte was employed by Newberry's Dept. Store, the Ladder Factory in Newark Valley, and Howland Bros. She most looked forward to her retirement so that she would be able to watch and care for her grandchildren. She was proud of them all, and never missed a school or sporting event. In her free time, Charlotte enjoyed reading, baking, crocheting clothing and blankets for her family, and visiting her "grandpets". Another favorite pastime of hers was taking long walks, which she often did with her husband Charles. An animal lover at heart, she was especially fond of cats, dogs, and birds. She was also an avid Yankee fan. Charlotte treasured her family above all else- nothing was more important to her than time spent with her children and grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, on Wednesday, October 7th, from 10 until noon, at which time a celebration of her life will be held. Burial will follow in Caroline Grove Cemetery. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in Charlotte's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
