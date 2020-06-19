Charlotte (Gayle) JessupEndicott - Charlotte (Gayle) Jessup, born September 27, 1926 passed away June 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald F. Jessup in 1986. Gayle is survived by and most proud of her loving children, Donna Mooney and Craig F. Jessup, and close family friend Jim Parsons - our California Families; Potter, Scharnow, and Fazio. All of our friends and neighbors meant so much to our mom - you all know who you are! Working at IBM Owego for 36 years was very rewarding. So many years of knitting hats for preemies in the hospitals, blankets, hats, mittens, and sweaters - was an expression of her love for each one. A very active lifetime member of Woman's Club of Endicott and enjoyed the Olde Village of Union Historical Society. Private services are per Gayle's request.