|
|
Charlotte M. Cummings
Binghamton - Charlotte M. Cummings, 84, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas R. Cummings, daughter Debi Cummings, sister Mary Hubbard and her parents James A. and C. Helen Cummings. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Thomas & Davette Cummings and Rick & Nicole Cummings; grandchildren Carrie-Jo (Bill) Wallace, Kristin (Allen) Gatlin, Jessica, Jason & Alexis Cummings; 7 great grandchildren; brother-in-law & sister-in-law Charles & Mary (Freddie) Hubbard; niece Susan; nephew Charles and special friends Pat Pranitis and Mary Lademan.
She was a longtime treasurer for the Kattelville Seniors and attended Ogden Hillcrest United Methodist Church. Charlotte was a kind, sweet and loving person who would do anything for anyone without giving it a second thought and she tried not to place her burden on others. She was proud of her family and friends who will dearly miss her.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019, 3pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. Burial will be in the Chenango Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2pm until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 24 to July 25, 2019