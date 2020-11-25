Charlotte Marie Barnhart
Owego, New York - Charlotte Marie Barnhart, 86, passed away November 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Minard and Dorothy Grow; also her six brothers and sisters. Charlotte is survived by her husband of 66 years, Oscar Edwin Barnhart; sons and daughters-in-law, David & Ronna Barnhart, and Donald and Vicki Barnhart; daughter and son-in-law, Lorie and Bob Reardon; grandchildren, Nicole, Amanda, Ryan, Erika, Lindsey, Sean and Kelly; great-grandchildren, Logan, Nadia, Savina, Hunter, Madyson, Elyse, Elliot, Jonah, Riley, Penelope and Kendall; sisters-in-law, Rita Demato and Arlene Barnhart; as well as many nieces and nephews. Charlotte worked as a Quality Engineer for IBM for many years. Family was very important to her and she spent much of her time with her loved ones, doting on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to bake, cook, garden, dance, spend time outside and she was an avid Yankees fan. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Gibson Corners Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte's name to Lourdes Foundation - Palliative Medicine, 169 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905. Condolences may be made to Charlotte's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com