1/1
Charlotte Marie Barnhart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Marie Barnhart

Owego, New York - Charlotte Marie Barnhart, 86, passed away November 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Minard and Dorothy Grow; also her six brothers and sisters. Charlotte is survived by her husband of 66 years, Oscar Edwin Barnhart; sons and daughters-in-law, David & Ronna Barnhart, and Donald and Vicki Barnhart; daughter and son-in-law, Lorie and Bob Reardon; grandchildren, Nicole, Amanda, Ryan, Erika, Lindsey, Sean and Kelly; great-grandchildren, Logan, Nadia, Savina, Hunter, Madyson, Elyse, Elliot, Jonah, Riley, Penelope and Kendall; sisters-in-law, Rita Demato and Arlene Barnhart; as well as many nieces and nephews. Charlotte worked as a Quality Engineer for IBM for many years. Family was very important to her and she spent much of her time with her loved ones, doting on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to bake, cook, garden, dance, spend time outside and she was an avid Yankees fan. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Gibson Corners Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte's name to Lourdes Foundation - Palliative Medicine, 169 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905. Condolences may be made to Charlotte's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
Aunt Charlotte will be missed by all who knew her. She was such a strong, king and caring person. Uncle Oscar and family I am sending lots of love prayers your way.
Stephanie Keller
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved