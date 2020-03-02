|
|
Charlotte Marie Micha 91, of Binghamton, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, due to complications from an extended struggle with diabetes and other health issues.
Charlotte was born July 12, 1928 in Syracuse, NY to the late George and May Morgan. She was pre-ceded in death by her husband, Joseph Micha, her sister, Shirley Trump, and her grandson, Christopher Micha. She is survived by two sons, Charles (Michelle) Micha, Endicott, NY; William (Alexis) Micha, Johnson City, NY; and daughter, Joanne (Craig) Whalen, Fairport, NY, five grandchildren, Hillary, Keith, Erin, Michael, and Jeremy, and several great-grandchildren. She was blessed to have lived long enough to meet and hold her youngest great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Campbell.
In addition to raising her three children, she worked for Fowler's Department Store (Bon-Ton) for over 20 years.
Charlotte enjoyed being outdoors and tending her flower gardens. She especially loved roses and grew many of various colors. She also had a deep fondness for animals, and lovingly cared for many pet birds, dogs and cats throughout the years. When not watching old-time movies, she kept busy with knitting, crocheting, needlework and sewing. As a member of the JC Senior Center, and West Chenango UMC Women's group, she contributed many beautiful crocheted blankets for local nursing homes.
Charlotte's family wishes to thank the nursing staff at St. Louise Manor, and 2nd floor nursing staff at Elizabeth Church Manor for their dedicated care during her nine years living at the United Methodist Homes campus. Deepest gratitude is extended to Dr. Rana Ahmad, Optum NP Kimberly Campbell, and LPN Tina Williams for their loving, compassionate care especially during Mom's final days. And special thanks to her roommate, Martha Bowker, for her kindness in being a devoted friend to Mom and watching over her.
Per Charlotte's wishes, a private service will be held at the family's convenience.
Donations in Charlotte's memory may be made to the Broome County Dog Shelter, 110 Cutler Pond Road, Binghamton, NY 13905.
"God knew, in His great wisdom, that He couldn't be everywhere, so He put His little children in a loving mother's care." Helen Steiner Rice
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020