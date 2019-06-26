|
|
Charlotte Marie Smith
Owego - Charlotte Marie Smith, 25, of Owego, NY passed away on Monday June 24, 2019. She leaves behind her three children, Madeline, Alice and Bentlee; her mother, Kelly Smith and Herb Brink; her father, Todd Molnar; her three brothers, Noah, Ethan and Jacob; her grandmothers, Charlotte Smith and Diane Hill; several aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her grandfathers, Gary Smith and Robert Molnar. Charlotte was beautiful and funny, outgoing and kind; and dearly loved her children. She will be deeply missed.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West, Owego, NY on Friday June 28, 2019 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm. A Funeral Service will begin at 6:00pm with Pastor Joe Wickman of New Life Ministries in Endicott, NY officiating. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 26, 2019