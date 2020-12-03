1/1
Charlotte Murray
Charlotte Murray

Endwell - Charlotte Elizabeth Murray of Endwell

Charlotte Elizabeth Murray, age 95, died Sunday, November 29, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, Adolph and Katharyn Dittmar, her brothers A.G. (Ditt) Dittmar and Charles Dittmar, and her sister Katharyn Haslach. She is survived by her husband Wilbur (Bill) G. Murray of Endwell, NY, her children Charlene (Jeffrey) Smith of Medina, NY, W. Randall (Randy) (Jan) Murray of Candor, NY, and Douglas (Pam) Murray of Canandaiqua, NY. She has 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

Charlotte was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Richmond Hill in Queens, NY. In school she participated in the school paper and their synchronized swimming team. She loved dancing and attending summer camp. She graduated from Richmond Hill High School and attended Hunter College and Pace Institute, now Pace University. She was employed at J.P. Morgan, now J.P. Morgan-Chase, on Wall Street until her marriage. She held many positions until she finally became secretary in the bank president's office.

Charlotte married Bill September 3, 1949 and celebrated their 71st anniversary this year. They raised their children in Campville, NY, then moved to Candor, NY, where together they ran Buckridge R.V. Camp for many years. She was past president of Endicott Lions Auxiliary, a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, where she was a Eucharistic Lay Minister for 25 years. She helped organize the "Friends of Candor Free Library", and served several years as an EMT on the Candor Emergency Squad. She loved quilting, knitting, writing, reading and all outdoor activities, especially swimming, hiking and mountain climbing in the Adirondacks.

A private family service will be held soon. A memorial service will be held in the future when all her friends and relatives may safely attend. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 400 W. Wendell St, Endicott, NY 13760.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
