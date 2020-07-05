1/1
Charlotte R. Hines
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte R. Hines

Susquehanna, PA - 79, was called home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020 peacefully at home. She is the daughter of the late Clifton Emerson and Esther Kinsley. Charlotte is survived by three children, Jim (Elisa) Passetti, Frank (Kim) Passetti, and Barbara (Jason) Larsen; twelve grandchildren, Tami (Craig), Bobby, Bailee, Lauren (Pablo), Justin, Dylan, Kristian, Chris (Haili), Ben (Cari), Abe (Stacy), Santina (Tommy), and Victoria; 16 great grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Shields; two half brothers, William (Bea) Kinsley and James (Jean) Kinsley; a sister-in-law, Mary Geiger; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Charlotte was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels every Tuesday. Charlotte enjoyed playing cards, exercise classes on Thursday, and visiting with her friends at Turnpike Terrace. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Susquehanna, PA. Charlotte loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cherished all the special activities they did together, including Camdyn's races. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., July 7, 2020 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Friends may call at the funeral home 10-noon, prior to the service. Memorial contributions in her memory may take the form of a donation to the Stone Bridge Lion's Club, P.O. Box 345, Susquehanna, PA 18847.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved