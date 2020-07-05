Charlotte R. Hines



Susquehanna, PA - 79, was called home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020 peacefully at home. She is the daughter of the late Clifton Emerson and Esther Kinsley. Charlotte is survived by three children, Jim (Elisa) Passetti, Frank (Kim) Passetti, and Barbara (Jason) Larsen; twelve grandchildren, Tami (Craig), Bobby, Bailee, Lauren (Pablo), Justin, Dylan, Kristian, Chris (Haili), Ben (Cari), Abe (Stacy), Santina (Tommy), and Victoria; 16 great grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Shields; two half brothers, William (Bea) Kinsley and James (Jean) Kinsley; a sister-in-law, Mary Geiger; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Charlotte was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels every Tuesday. Charlotte enjoyed playing cards, exercise classes on Thursday, and visiting with her friends at Turnpike Terrace. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Susquehanna, PA. Charlotte loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cherished all the special activities they did together, including Camdyn's races. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., July 7, 2020 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Friends may call at the funeral home 10-noon, prior to the service. Memorial contributions in her memory may take the form of a donation to the Stone Bridge Lion's Club, P.O. Box 345, Susquehanna, PA 18847.









