Charlotte "Charlie "Springer Balshuweit
Charlotte "Charlie "Springer Balshuweit age 79 passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 24th in Medford surrounded by family. Charlie was preceded in death by her father Robert and mother Joyce Springer, also siblings Patti and Stanley Springer. She is survived by her brother Robert (Linda) Springer and Joyce (Roger) Creely. She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her six children Deborah Bowman, Jaime (Al) Lesko,
Ginger (Walter) Szmyrko, Deron Bowman, Burke (Rachael)Greenleaf and Carrie Greenleaf. Also her 10 grandchildren and cat Simon. Charlie was born in Johnson City New York. She has lived in Medford for the past 10 years. She is best remembered for her many years of volunteering at the Dick's open and later in Oregon she volunteered at the Craterian Theater and love them both equally.
Her children will carry with them memories of the holidays she made so special. They always knew that they were loved.
Per her request there will be no services
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019