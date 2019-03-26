Resources
More Obituaries for Cheri Lindsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheri Ann Lindsey

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Cheri Ann Lindsey In Memoriam
Cheri Ann Lindsey

1971-1984

The pain of losing you has never gone away, and in a few short years we'll be with you someday, remembering that little crooked smile is something that will be with us all the while, we remember your accomplishments in your short little years. And they still all bring back a lot of tears, so Cheri our hearts are still broken this sad, sad day. But remember that God will re-unite us in his own way.

We love and miss you, Daddy, Mommy, Shelley, and David
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.