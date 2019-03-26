|
|
Cheri Ann Lindsey
1971-1984
The pain of losing you has never gone away, and in a few short years we'll be with you someday, remembering that little crooked smile is something that will be with us all the while, we remember your accomplishments in your short little years. And they still all bring back a lot of tears, so Cheri our hearts are still broken this sad, sad day. But remember that God will re-unite us in his own way.
We love and miss you, Daddy, Mommy, Shelley, and David
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 26, 2019