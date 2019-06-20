|
|
Cherie Romain Pemberton
Port Crane, NY - Cherie passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Tuesday, June, 18, 2019 after a brief illness and a lifetime of independence and generosity.
She was born April 9, 1933 in Varick, NY, attended Romulus High School and worked at Willard Psychiatric Center for many years before moving to the Binghamton area and working at Broome Developmental Center.
Cherie is predeceased by her parents Casey and Hazel Garlick, her husband Buzzy and her brothers Jack and Jim Garlick. She is survived by her children Barry and Rose Pemberton, Greg and Jean Pemberton and Brenda and Craig Matias; her grandchildren Jacob and Caitlin Pemberton; her sister Betty Glanville as well as her nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9-11am. The Internment will be in the Sampson Veteran's Cemetery on Friday at 2pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Ovid VFW.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 20, 2019