Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Sampson Veteran's Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Ovid VFW
Resources
More Obituaries for Cherie Pemberton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cherie Romain Pemberton


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cherie Romain Pemberton Obituary
Cherie Romain Pemberton

Port Crane, NY - Cherie passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Tuesday, June, 18, 2019 after a brief illness and a lifetime of independence and generosity.

She was born April 9, 1933 in Varick, NY, attended Romulus High School and worked at Willard Psychiatric Center for many years before moving to the Binghamton area and working at Broome Developmental Center.

Cherie is predeceased by her parents Casey and Hazel Garlick, her husband Buzzy and her brothers Jack and Jim Garlick. She is survived by her children Barry and Rose Pemberton, Greg and Jean Pemberton and Brenda and Craig Matias; her grandchildren Jacob and Caitlin Pemberton; her sister Betty Glanville as well as her nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.

The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9-11am. The Internment will be in the Sampson Veteran's Cemetery on Friday at 2pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Ovid VFW.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now