Cherly Larrabee
Binghamton - Cheryl A. Larrabee passed away on December 7, 2019 at the age of 60 and is now at peace after losing her battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her mother Nancy Larrabee. She is survived by her wife Pamela Fite, stepson Joshua Nysenbaum, father Marvin Larrabee, sisters Denice (John) Fletcher, Eileen Bemis, half-sister Rene Larrabee, several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Cheryl loved her dogs dearly, no matter their faults. She was an avid NY Giants fan, through their good years and bad. She played sports her whole life until her illness put her on the sidelines. She had a talent for building things, from decks to sheds, and fixing everything that was thrown at her.
She did not want a funeral service. Her wishes were to have a private gathering of her family and friends that would celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to everydogsdream.org in her name. Cremation services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019