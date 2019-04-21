Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Cherryl Archie

Binghamton - Cherryl Archie, age 74 of Binghamton died Wednesday, April 27 at home. She was raised in Harpursville by her parents Harold and Catherine Pease. She was the fifth born of 6 siblings. Cherryl loved painting, crafting, and cooking. She loved being a grandmother to her 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Cherryl was a Matron at the Binghamton police department, where she retired after many years of service. She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Catherine Pease, and her beloved daughter Renae Singer. She is survived by her grand children Cole Goodman, Lacey (Matthew) Babcock, and Carissa (Tim) Singer, Two great grand children Tyler and Taylor Bidwell, 5 siblings, Dawn, Deloris, Donna, Barbara, and Ronald, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved friend Lucy Collins. As per her request, there will be no services. Arrangements are by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 CLINTON STREET, BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2019
