Cheryl Budine
1960 - 2020
Cheryl Budine

Endicott - On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Cheryl Budine, loving daughter and sister, passed away at the age of 60 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Cheryl was born on August 4, 1960, in Binghamton, NY to parents Phillip and Janet. Cheryl enjoyed making wreaths, doing jigsaw puzzles, was an avid reader, and loved watching her beloved NY Giants and NASCAR racing. Throughout her life she touched many lives around her and even in the face of her illness put others before her own self. She was a hard worker and will be missed by her friends at Friar's and at Sam's Club where she worked her entire career with them without one sick day. Cheryl adored her nieces and nephew and cherished every moment spent with them.

Cheryl is survived by her parents, Phillip and Janet Budine, brother, William Budine and his children Nicole and Lexis, sister, Michele Reynolds and her children, Zachary, Mikayla, and Selena, brother-in-law, John, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cheryl will be missed by her countless friends especially her dear friend, Jackie Owen.

The family would like to say a special thanks to one of Cheryl's oldest and dearest friends, Glenn Lippolis, who took wonderful care of Cheryl when she was sick and made sure she had everything she needed. For that, the family will be forever grateful.

Cheryl's celebration of life will be held at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, at 300 E Main St, Endicott, NY, on Saturday, October 10th. Calling hours will be held from 1pm-3pm with services following immediately after. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Cheryl's name to the American Cancer Society.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
