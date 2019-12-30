Resources
Cheryl (Allen) Card

Cheryl (Allen) Card Obituary
Cheryl (Allen) Card

Cheryl (Allen) Card. D.C. passed away on December 12, 2019 at the age of 72. She was predeceased by her parents, Harris C. Allen and Viola A. Allen. She is survived by her daughter Alena Card, son-in-law Samuel Herrera and her brothers, Dr. Dennis Allen and wife Linda and Thomas Allen and wife Roxanne. Cheryl enjoyed cooking, composing funny limericks, crafts, and gardening. A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
