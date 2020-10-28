Cheryl (Ditch) Creekmur



New Braunfels - Cheryl Creekmur (nee Ditch),60, formerly of Windsor NY, passed away at her home in of New Braunfels Texas on Monday, October 26th after a short battle with lung cancer. Cheryl was born March 23,1960 in Dubois Pa. to Alice Bennett Ditch and Roger Ditch. She was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents, her mother Alice, and infant son Ryan Crouth. She is survived by her husband Eric Creekmur of New Braunsfels Tx., sons Eric and Brandon Crouth of Rome N Y, first husband and father of her children Gerald Crouth of Rome NY and her father and step mother Roger and Jeannie Ditch of Windsor NY. She is also survived by her brother David Ditch ,Conklin NY; sister Laurie Demarco,Binghamton NY; step brothers Gary and Michael Townsend; five grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



Cheryl relocated with her family to Windsor in 1967 and was a graduate of Windsor High School class of 1978. She worked as a customer service representative for regional airlines including US Air in Rome NY where she met her first husband Gerald. After her divorce Cheryl re-located to Florida to escape NY winters and subsequently met and married Eric Creekmur in 2017. The couple re-located to Texas in 2018 for better employment opportunities.



Due to COVID-19 concerns private services to celebrate her life will be deferred until next spring in New York at the convenience of the family.









