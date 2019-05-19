Services
Newark Valley - Cheryl I. Rhodes, 73, passed away on May 12, 2019 follow a period of declining health.

She is survived by her son, Jamie Rhodes (Charlotte), grandchildren Mackenzie Rhodes and Tyler Rhodes. Also surviving are a niece and nephew, Erin Delaney (Matt) Guidici, Sean (Anne) Delaney and dear friends, Bob and Norma DeForest. She was predeceased by her husband Fred S. Rhodes, sister Cindy Delaney and aunt Jean Applegate.

Cheryl and Fred raised horses and enjoyed showing them. She also enjoyed camping, fishing and family time spent on Cayuga Lake.

Services will be held at the convenience of her family.

MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley is assisting with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared in Cheryl's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 19, 2019
