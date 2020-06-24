Cheryl J. Stewart
Vestal - Cheryl J. Stewart, 71, passed away June 22, 2020 with her beloved daughters at her side. She was predeceased by her husband Daniel Stewart in 1988 and her parents Richard and Pauline Williams. She is survived by her loving daughters and sons-in-law, Tamara and Brian Steele and Tara and Jeffery Gates, 3 cherished grandchildren, Shelby and Ashleigh Steele and Shane Gates, her brother Richard P. Williams, nieces and nephews. Cheryl was a lifelong resident of Vestal and was an early member of the Vestal Volunteer Emergency Squad, graduating in it's first EMT class. Cheryl poured herself into her family, always taking an active part in the lives of her daughters and grandchildren. She took great joy in attending their concerts, recitals, games and concerts. Her loving presence will be deeply missed.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 pm Sunday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. A private funeral service will be held Monday morning, followed by burial at Riverhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in Cheryl's name to the V.V.E.S., 324 Myrtle St. Vestal, NY, 13850. Please sign her guestbook at www. HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.